William R. Flatt Acquires 1,560 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Stock

City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Director William R. Flatt purchased 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.89 per share, with a total value of $24,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CIO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.14. The company had a trading volume of 545,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $16.44. The firm has a market cap of $702.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 12.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,232,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 132,062 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 57,888.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the second quarter worth $139,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of City Office REIT by 6.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 68,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CIO. B. Riley raised their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on City Office REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. City Office REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

