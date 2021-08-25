Wing Finance Price Up 14% Over Last Week (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $47.23 million and approximately $9.98 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing Finance coin can currently be bought for $25.01 or 0.00051280 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wing Finance has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,013,759 coins and its circulating supply is 1,888,759 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

