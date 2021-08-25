Wings (WINGS) Price Up 28.2% This Week

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 25th. One Wings coin can currently be bought for $0.0608 or 0.00000124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wings has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $22,588.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00053845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00052686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.40 or 0.00781004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00100958 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. It launched on April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The official website for Wings is wings.ai . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

Wings Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

