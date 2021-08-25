WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD) Trading Up 0.4%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NYSEARCA:WCLD)’s share price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.91 and last traded at $59.71. 115,094 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 401,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.45.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.02.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.