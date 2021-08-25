Wolves of Wall Street Trading Down 11.7% Over Last Week (WOWS)

Wolves of Wall Street (CURRENCY:WOWS) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One Wolves of Wall Street coin can currently be bought for approximately $133.62 or 0.00272634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wolves of Wall Street has a market cap of $850,769.60 and $13,978.00 worth of Wolves of Wall Street was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wolves of Wall Street has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00054328 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014756 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $384.36 or 0.00784234 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.70 or 0.00101410 BTC.

Wolves of Wall Street Coin Profile

Wolves of Wall Street (WOWS) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2021. Wolves of Wall Street’s total supply is 21,114 coins and its circulating supply is 6,367 coins. Wolves of Wall Street’s official Twitter account is @WolvesWallst

According to CryptoCompare, “Wolves of Wall Street is a DeFi project expanding the use & value of NFTs as a CRYPTOFOLIO with implemented yield earning protocols, allocated assets, rewards & earn returns through gamification. “

