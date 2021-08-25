WOM Protocol Market Cap Reaches $15.91 Million (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 46% higher against the U.S. dollar. WOM Protocol has a total market cap of $15.91 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00053031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $382.52 or 0.00784006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101368 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol . The official website for WOM Protocol is womprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

WOM Protocol Coin Trading

