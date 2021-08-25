WOO Network Market Capitalization Reaches $305.34 Million (WOO)

WOO Network (CURRENCY:WOO) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. One WOO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $305.34 million and approximately $52.82 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WOO Network has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.33 or 0.00053962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00014665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00053031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $382.52 or 0.00784006 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101368 BTC.

WOO Network Coin Profile

WOO Network (WOO) is a coin. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,992,061,172 coins and its circulating supply is 491,865,822 coins. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wootrade features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token. “

