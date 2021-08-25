Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Coverage Initiated at Oppenheimer

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.81% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WDAY. JMP Securities increased their target price on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upgraded Workday from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $268.00 to $282.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.81.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $3.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $245.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,257,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,322. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.84. Workday has a one year low of $189.32 and a one year high of $282.77. The firm has a market cap of $60.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 89.1% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Workday by 558.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Workday by 489.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

