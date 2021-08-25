World Token (WORLD) Price Hits $0.0288 on Exchanges

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, World Token has traded 22% lower against the dollar. World Token has a total market cap of $2.60 million and $76,937.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get World Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00053129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00125506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00157665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,777.92 or 1.00024022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.37 or 0.01044521 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.53 or 0.06597870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About World Token

World Token launched on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,435,942 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

World Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire World Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.