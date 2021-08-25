Wownero (WOW) Price Reaches $0.45 on Major Exchanges

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One Wownero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00000920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wownero has a market capitalization of $21.27 million and approximately $68,653.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002405 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000373 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00053547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00054441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.78 or 0.00126488 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00155342 BTC.

Wownero Coin Profile

Wownero (WOW) is a coin. It was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 47,309,380 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wownero’s official website is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

