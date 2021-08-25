Wrapped Bitcoin Trading 6.5% Higher Over Last Week (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 25th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.58 billion and approximately $290.85 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $48,597.80 or 0.99500519 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 197,124 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

