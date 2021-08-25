Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Market Cap Achieves $406,364.70 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 18.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Over the last week, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 57.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $406,364.70 and approximately $13,132.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,195.19 or 0.02430088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00054370 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014710 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00053802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.22 or 0.00785272 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00101607 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

