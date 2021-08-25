WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 120.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,479 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,392 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.26% of WSFS Financial worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter worth $1,824,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 61.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 179.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,722,000 after buying an additional 512,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 16,450 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Stephens reduced their target price on WSFS Financial from $58.50 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.80.

WSFS Financial stock opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $55.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.33.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $106.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 27.23%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 24,336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,427.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Turner sold 13,340 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $728,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $546,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,740 shares of company stock valued at $2,178,280. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSFS Financial Profile

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

