Xaya (CHI) Trading 28.6% Higher This Week

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. Over the last week, Xaya has traded 28.6% higher against the dollar. Xaya has a total market cap of $11.12 million and approximately $41,851.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xaya coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000492 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wowbit (WWB) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

01coin (ZOC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Mogwai (MOG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Xaya Profile

Xaya (CRYPTO:CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 56,741,708 coins and its circulating supply is 47,599,581 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Xaya is https://reddit.com/r/chimaera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io.

