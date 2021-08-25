XinFin Network (XDC) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. XinFin Network has a total market capitalization of $1.95 billion and approximately $11.40 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XinFin Network has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One XinFin Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $416.30 or 0.00851209 BTC.

XinFin Network (CRYPTO:XDC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,690,229,419 coins and its circulating supply is 12,290,229,419 coins. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . XinFin Network’s official website is xinfin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

