XMON (XMON) Reaches Market Cap of $1.97 Million

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. During the last week, XMON has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One XMON coin can now be bought for $1,319.03 or 0.02759011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XMON has a market cap of $1.97 million and $91,003.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XMON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00053331 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00123128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00156091 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,885.01 or 1.00161202 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $490.11 or 0.01025161 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,138.97 or 0.06565800 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About XMON

XMON launched on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

Buying and Selling XMON

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XMON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XMON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XMON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XMON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XMON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.