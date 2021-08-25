XSGD Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $149,156.00 (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 25th. In the last week, XSGD has traded 1.3% higher against the dollar. One XSGD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001520 BTC on exchanges. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and approximately $149,156.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00053609 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.17 or 0.00126744 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.39 or 0.00157791 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,896.47 or 0.99689390 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $500.45 or 0.01020318 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.32 or 0.06534968 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 52,637,140 coins and its circulating supply is 50,410,297 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

