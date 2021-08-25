XTRABYTES (XBY) Trading 96.2% Higher Over Last Week

XTRABYTES (CURRENCY:XBY) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, XTRABYTES has traded up 96.2% against the US dollar. One XTRABYTES coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. XTRABYTES has a market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $60.00 worth of XTRABYTES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XTRABYTES Profile

XTRABYTES (XBY) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2017. XTRABYTES’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 430,000,000 coins. The official website for XTRABYTES is www.xtrabytes.global . XTRABYTES’s official Twitter account is @xtrabytes and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XTRABYTES is community.xtrabytes.global . The Reddit community for XTRABYTES is /r/XtraBYtes and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XTRABYTES™ goes beyond being a currency. It's a next-gen blockchain platform that allows DApps to be programmed in any language, utilizing a new and ecological consensus algorithm. Standard blockchain environments contain many centralization vulnerabilities, such as self-contained development, consensus methods, and coin monopolization. The XTRABYTES™ platform seeks to rectify these limitations by creating a truly decentralized crypto currency and applications platform. Accordingly, XTRABYTES™ presents a next – generation blockchain solution capable of providing a diverse set of capabilities. “

XTRABYTES Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XTRABYTES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XTRABYTES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XTRABYTES using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

