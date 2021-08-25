Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE) Trading Up 0.5%

Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLE) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.43 and last traded at $26.43. Approximately 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.30.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.21.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers S&P SmallCap 600 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.