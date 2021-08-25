Yellow Road Price Up 114.9% This Week (ROAD)

Yellow Road (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 25th. During the last week, Yellow Road has traded up 114.9% against the dollar. One Yellow Road coin can currently be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Yellow Road has a market cap of $2.06 million and $88,343.00 worth of Yellow Road was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00053129 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.20 or 0.00125506 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.89 or 0.00157665 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,777.92 or 1.00024022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $509.37 or 0.01044521 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.53 or 0.06597870 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Yellow Road

Yellow Road’s total supply is 9,858,612 coins and its circulating supply is 2,441,057 coins. Yellow Road’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

Yellow Road Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yellow Road directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yellow Road should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Yellow Road using one of the exchanges listed above.

