Yield Guild Games (YGG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $98.84 Million

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Yield Guild Games has a market capitalization of $653.35 million and approximately $98.84 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Yield Guild Games has traded 69.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for about $9.63 or 0.00019776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Yield Guild Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00052908 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00124367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00157620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,735.12 or 1.00126431 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.51 or 0.01048850 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,205.35 or 0.06585397 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,875,934 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Guild Games directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Guild Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Yield Guild Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Guild Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Guild Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.