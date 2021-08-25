Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $6.32 million and $1.26 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00001283 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00053044 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.16 or 0.00126769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.79 or 0.00158640 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,023.23 or 0.99978190 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $513.99 or 0.01048234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,228.71 or 0.06584647 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.