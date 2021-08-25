Yield Protocol (YIELD) Price Reaches $0.0536 on Top Exchanges

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $1.02 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Yield Protocol has traded up 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00053845 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003110 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00014650 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00052686 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $382.40 or 0.00781004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00100958 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. It was first traded on March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

