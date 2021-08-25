Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $11.04

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $10.46. Youdao shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 1,974 shares.

DAO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.27.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,160,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Youdao by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,489,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146,673 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Youdao during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,075,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Youdao by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,857,000 after purchasing an additional 351,305 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Youdao by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 705,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 289,501 shares during the period. 17.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

