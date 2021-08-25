Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Gap Down to $11.04

Shares of Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.04, but opened at $10.46. Youdao shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 1,974 shares.
DAO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $7.17 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.70 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.27.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of -0.69.
Youdao Company Profile (NYSE:DAO)
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.
