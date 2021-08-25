yTSLA Finance (yTSLA) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $195,123.00

yTSLA Finance (CURRENCY:yTSLA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 25th. yTSLA Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $195,123.00 worth of yTSLA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, yTSLA Finance has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One yTSLA Finance coin can now be purchased for $19.12 or 0.00039977 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.48 or 0.00053274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.69 or 0.00122717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.76 or 0.00156308 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,833.57 or 1.00013393 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $489.70 or 0.01023897 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,136.05 or 0.06557043 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

yTSLA Finance Coin Profile

yTSLA Finance’s total supply is 69,591 coins and its circulating supply is 66,423 coins. yTSLA Finance’s official website is ytsla.finance . yTSLA Finance’s official Twitter account is @yTSLAFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling yTSLA Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yTSLA Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yTSLA Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yTSLA Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

