Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will report ($1.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.26). Yumanity Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($6.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,246,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. 36.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YMTX opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $97.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.67. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yumanity Therapeutics (YMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yumanity Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.