Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Yumanity Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) will report ($1.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Yumanity Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.26). Yumanity Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($3.20) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Yumanity Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.74) to ($3.14). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($6.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.40) to ($4.15). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Yumanity Therapeutics.

Yumanity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.19).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Yumanity Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Yumanity Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 59.9% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 208,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 78,175 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $43,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,246,000. Ikarian Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics by 65.6% in the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 219,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 86,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Yumanity Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. 36.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YMTX opened at $9.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.22. The firm has a market cap of $97.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.67. Yumanity Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

About Yumanity Therapeutics

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of treatments for neurodegenerative diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses on discovering disease-modifying therapies to treat Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal lobar degeneration, and Alzheimer's diseases.

