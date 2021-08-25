YVS.Finance Hits 24-Hour Volume of $65,212.00 (YVS)

YVS.Finance (CURRENCY:YVS) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. YVS.Finance has a market capitalization of $345,933.34 and $65,212.00 worth of YVS.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YVS.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, YVS.Finance has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002388 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00053083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.51 or 0.00126184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.10 or 0.00158172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003514 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,818.29 or 1.00145694 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.71 or 0.01047674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,217.68 or 0.06600746 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About YVS.Finance

YVS.Finance’s genesis date was December 10th, 2020. YVS.Finance’s total supply is 1,853,611 coins and its circulating supply is 1,112,453 coins. YVS.Finance’s official Twitter account is @YVSFinance . YVS.Finance’s official website is yvs.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YVS.Finance is a yield-farming, vaults and staking deflationary token with no admin control. All functions pre-programmed in smart contracts, from the pre-sale to the last token distributed. “

YVS.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YVS.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YVS.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YVS.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

