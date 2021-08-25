Zachary William Stassen Buys 40,000 Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Stock

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, with a total value of $212,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VRAY traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,677. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $893.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.26. ViewRay, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. On average, analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ViewRay by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 23,629,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,899 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ViewRay in the 1st quarter worth about $10,658,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 9,632,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,902,000 after buying an additional 1,837,114 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,270,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,611,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,810,000 after buying an additional 1,694,880 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViewRay

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

