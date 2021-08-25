Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the lowest is ($0.33). Aldeyra Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($1.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aldeyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

NASDAQ ALDX traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $9.06. 429,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,828. The company has a current ratio of 34.59, a quick ratio of 34.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a market cap of $524.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.71. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALDX. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,173,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,703,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,456 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,298,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 134.0% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,708,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,362,000 after buying an additional 978,529 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.