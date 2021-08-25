Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will announce $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.21. American Axle & Manufacturing posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.26. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 76.80%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 149.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on AXL. TheStreet raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.56.

AXL stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.82. 590,397 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,637,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $13.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 10,499.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,541,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $15,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,744 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,961,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,090 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth $7,312,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 313.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 778,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 590,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,119,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after acquiring an additional 498,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture, engineering, design, and validation of driveline systems and related components. It operates through the following segments: Driveline and Metal Forming. The Driveline segment consists of axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, service utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

