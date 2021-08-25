Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.22). Benefitfocus reported earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.12). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 46,387.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

BNFT traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.99. The company had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,700. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.73. Benefitfocus has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $17.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.99.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

