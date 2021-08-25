Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $136.94 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) will announce $136.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Canopy Growth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $161.85 million and the lowest is $125.56 million. Canopy Growth reported sales of $113.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Canopy Growth will report full year sales of $581.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $549.29 million to $665.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $787.94 million, with estimates ranging from $709.62 million to $904.37 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Canopy Growth.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $136.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.29 million. Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 17.31% and a negative net margin of 200.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on CGC. Eight Capital upgraded Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.01.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,075,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,081,000 after purchasing an additional 338,296 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $51,282,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,111,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,058,000 after purchasing an additional 109,986 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,912,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 102,858 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Canopy Growth by 5.6% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,414,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,207,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC opened at $17.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.65. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 10.44, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canopy Growth has a 12-month low of $13.83 and a 12-month high of $56.50.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

