Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.15. Coeur Mining posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Coeur Mining.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CDE shares. Noble Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.80.

In other news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Coeur Mining by 18.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 869,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,852,000 after buying an additional 137,395 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $202,936,000 after purchasing an additional 993,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.55. 3,067,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,281,822. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $12.60.

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

