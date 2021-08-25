Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $410.74 Million

Equities research analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will announce sales of $410.74 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $347.09 million and the highest is $536.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $656.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.11 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 296.87% and a negative net margin of 32.07%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WISH shares. Bank of America lowered ContextLogic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. William Blair cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Oppenheimer cut ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ContextLogic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $214,178.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at $336,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 488,483 shares of company stock worth $4,549,138.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in ContextLogic by 100.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ContextLogic during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in ContextLogic by 43.2% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WISH opened at $7.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.33. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

