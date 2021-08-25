Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Announce Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will post $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.24. First Financial posted earnings per share of $1.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year earnings of $4.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $4.10. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.33. First Financial had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 29.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 92.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 97,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

THFF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $40.13. 34,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,907. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.49. First Financial has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The company has a market cap of $523.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.