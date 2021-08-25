Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $801.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to report sales of $801.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $795.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $805.90 million. Match Group reported sales of $639.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $707.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.07 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $140.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 71.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.53. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $100.25 and a fifty-two week high of $174.68.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

