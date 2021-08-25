Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to Announce $0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.76 and the highest is $0.91. Moelis & Company reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.49 to $3.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The business had revenue of $360.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $337,385,000 after purchasing an additional 438,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,241,000 after purchasing an additional 143,216 shares during the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,019,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,835,000 after purchasing an additional 31,899 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,796,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Moelis & Company by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,700,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,722,000 after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MC traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,524. Moelis & Company has a one year low of $30.48 and a one year high of $63.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.60%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

