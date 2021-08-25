Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $261.29 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) to post $261.29 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $260.20 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare posted sales of $237.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prestige Consumer Healthcare.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.27. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PBH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $57.29 on Wednesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $60.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.16.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

