Zacks: Analysts Anticipate SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $481.31 Million

Brokerages expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to post $481.31 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $485.32 million and the lowest is $478.00 million. SEI Investments posted sales of $424.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full year sales of $1.90 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,857,000. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,448,000 after buying an additional 144,221 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in SEI Investments by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 656,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,990,000 after buying an additional 14,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SEI Investments by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 309,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,828,000 after buying an additional 71,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $61.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $48.70 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.55.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 24.67%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.