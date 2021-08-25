Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.65 Million

Analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to post $9.65 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.06 million and the highest is $10.40 million. Strongbridge Biopharma posted sales of $8.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full year sales of $38.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.72 million to $39.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $60.61 million, with estimates ranging from $58.10 million to $64.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.83 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 66.82% and a negative net margin of 115.67%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBBP shares. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JMP Securities cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBP opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $149.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.58. Strongbridge Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 143,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 16,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strongbridge Biopharma Plc operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. Its pipeline is comprised of Keveyis, Macrilen, Recorlev, and Veldoreotide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

