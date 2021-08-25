Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) to Post $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.63. The Gap reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,020%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GPS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet lowered The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on The Gap in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on The Gap from $19.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In related news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $660,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,282.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685. Insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Gap by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,112 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Gap by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,920 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Gap by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,138 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. 50.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap stock opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.31. The Gap has a 52 week low of $15.76 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s payout ratio is -24.12%.

About The Gap

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

