Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to Announce $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) to post earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Xilinx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the lowest is $0.82. Xilinx posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xilinx will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Xilinx.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XLNX shares. Truist raised their price objective on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Xilinx from $134.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

In related news, EVP Salil Raje sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,086 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,289 shares of company stock worth $4,546,012 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Xilinx by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XLNX traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.23. 64,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,505,562. Xilinx has a fifty-two week low of $96.71 and a fifty-two week high of $154.93. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $139.51.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

