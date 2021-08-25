Zacks: Analysts Expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.17). American Superconductor posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. 185,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,168. American Superconductor has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $344.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.12.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 14,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $258,966.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 6,409 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $113,182.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Superconductor in the second quarter worth $378,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 30.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,304,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,080,000 after purchasing an additional 544,501 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 101,800.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 28.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 168,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 37,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 36.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

