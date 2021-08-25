Zacks: Analysts Expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.65 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will report $34.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.60 million. AxoGen posted sales of $33.43 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year sales of $136.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $135.90 million to $136.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $157.30 million, with estimates ranging from $155.60 million to $159.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.22% and a negative net margin of 16.89%.

AXGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $664.84 million, a P/E ratio of -29.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In related news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $757,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 855,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,792,182.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,587 shares of company stock valued at $846,064 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in AxoGen by 28.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after buying an additional 91,843 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,188,000. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 19.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,557,412 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,813,000 after purchasing an additional 418,278 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 17.0% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 170,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,660 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 53.3% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

