Zacks: Analysts Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to report sales of $99.08 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.00 million. Clarus posted sales of $64.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year sales of $350.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.00 million to $353.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $430.25 million, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $446.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Clarus had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 5.45%.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clarus from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

In other Clarus news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $113,483.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,524.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 24,917 shares of company stock valued at $599,036 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 61.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,608,000 after purchasing an additional 689,644 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 12.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,228,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,045,000 after purchasing an additional 351,366 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,838,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clarus by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarus in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,235,000. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLAR opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.84 million, a P/E ratio of 54.69 and a beta of 0.86. Clarus has a 52 week low of $11.54 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Clarus’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

About Clarus

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

