Zacks: Analysts Expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.33. CNX Resources posted earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 525%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $1.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CNX Resources by 111.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,232,818 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 649,823 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter worth about $306,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in CNX Resources by 104,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 99,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 99,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $683,000. 84.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNX opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.66.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.