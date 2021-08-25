Zacks: Analysts Expect Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ford Motor (NYSE:F) will post sales of $32.65 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ford Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.41 billion and the lowest is $30.89 billion. Ford Motor reported sales of $34.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ford Motor will report full year sales of $127.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.32 billion to $132.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $151.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $134.53 billion to $168.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ford Motor.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,721,289 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,986,000 after acquiring an additional 925,484 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 9.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 991,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 86,553 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 52,299 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 9,520 shares during the period. 48.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.15. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $16.45.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ford Motor (F)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.