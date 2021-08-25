Zacks: Analysts Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will announce $94.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.57 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $74.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $367.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $371.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $509.06 million, with estimates ranging from $472.20 million to $542.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $113.67 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after purchasing an additional 899,916 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 34,179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,044,000 after acquiring an additional 819,274 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after acquiring an additional 567,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,567,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

