Zacks: Analysts Expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $94.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) will announce $94.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $92.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $96.57 million. Guardant Health posted sales of $74.57 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full year sales of $367.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $371.91 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $509.06 million, with estimates ranging from $472.20 million to $542.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $113.67 on Wednesday. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.58. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 0.50.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total transaction of $564,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,372,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at $743,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,427 shares of company stock valued at $2,549,824. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GH. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 80.5% in the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,018,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,117,000 after purchasing an additional 899,916 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 34,179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 821,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,044,000 after acquiring an additional 819,274 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,011,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after acquiring an additional 567,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,567,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Earnings History and Estimates for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

