Zacks: Analysts Expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to Announce $1.11 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Aug 25th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report earnings per share of $1.11 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the lowest is $1.10. ICF International reported earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 440,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 14,688 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 355,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,213,000 after buying an additional 50,305 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,643,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 248,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,833,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ICFI traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $93.37. 114 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,053. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $102.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.43%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

