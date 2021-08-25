Zacks: Analysts Expect U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.81 Million

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post sales of $123.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.50 million. U.S. Physical Therapy reported sales of $108.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $488.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $478.05 million to $497.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $515.68 million, with estimates ranging from $503.85 million to $527.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 7.08%.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE USPH opened at $112.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 1.47. U.S. Physical Therapy has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $143.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.84%.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

